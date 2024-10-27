Action Promised After Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Niranjan Shetty vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for the stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, which left nine people injured.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed that at least eight were injured in the chaotic event. Shetty emphasized that both the central and state governments would hold accountable those found culpable for the incident. 'It is an unfortunate incident. The injured are under treatment, and appropriate actions will be taken if required,' he assured, speaking to ANI.

In response to the crisis, Western Railways imposed temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at several major stations in Mumbai to manage the festive season crowds, naming restrictions at stations such as Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi weighed in, pointing to the stampede as indicative of 'India's crumbling infrastructure' and calling for improvements to public safety. Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey accused the Mahayuti government of neglecting public safety, suggesting political priorities may overshadow accountability. Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek noted that early attempts to board a moving train led to injuries, with two passengers officially hospitalized. The injured were taken to KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital for treatment.

