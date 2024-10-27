Left Menu

Himachal State Govt Revamps Education System for Holistic Student Development

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces major reforms in Himachal Pradesh's education sector, increasing education budget by 17% for 2024-25. Key changes include early English medium instruction, establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools, and introduction of modern courses in technical institutions to enhance student's future readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:53 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform the educational landscape in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a series of transformative measures on Sunday. Speaking at the annual event at Pinegrove School in Dharampur, Solan, the Chief Minister emphasized reforms aimed at fostering students' holistic development.

One of the key announcements from Sukhu was the 17% increase in the education budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25. This budget surge is directed towards initiating English medium education in government schools from the first grade and setting up Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency to ensure comprehensive development of students.

The state government is also focusing on equipping educational institutions with modern amenities and new-age courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Efforts are being made to install rainwater harvesting systems and rooftop solar plants in day-boarding schools, alongside launching the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana to aid financially challenged meritorious students in pursuing education abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

