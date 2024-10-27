Himachal State Govt Revamps Education System for Holistic Student Development

In a bid to transform the educational landscape in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a series of transformative measures on Sunday. Speaking at the annual event at Pinegrove School in Dharampur, Solan, the Chief Minister emphasized reforms aimed at fostering students' holistic development.

One of the key announcements from Sukhu was the 17% increase in the education budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25. This budget surge is directed towards initiating English medium education in government schools from the first grade and setting up Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency to ensure comprehensive development of students.

The state government is also focusing on equipping educational institutions with modern amenities and new-age courses such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Efforts are being made to install rainwater harvesting systems and rooftop solar plants in day-boarding schools, alongside launching the Dr YS Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana to aid financially challenged meritorious students in pursuing education abroad.

