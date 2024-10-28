ICICI Bank Shares Surge on Strong Quarterly Profits

ICICI Bank shares witnessed a significant rise of over 3% on Monday after the private sector banking giant reported a 14.5% increase in standalone profit, reaching Rs 11,746 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The impressive financial performance led the stock to climb 3.29% to Rs 1,296.90 on the BSE and 3.30% to Rs 1,297 on the NSE, marking it as the leading gainer among Sensex companies.

ICICI Bank's total income for the quarter increased to Rs 47,714 crore from Rs 40,697 crore a year earlier. The bank saw a 9.5% rise in net interest income, while gross non-performing assets improved to 1.97% of gross loans.

