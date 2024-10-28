Madhya Pradesh Cheers DA Hike to 50% Ahead of Diwali

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, increasing it from 46% to 50%. This change was revealed by state officials on Monday and is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his delight at the timing of this announcement, coinciding with Diwali and the state's Foundation Day, celebrated on November 1. The Foundation Day marks the establishment of undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1956, before the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000.

The decision was based on an order by the state finance department, which had previously approved a 46% DA in March 2024, retroactively effective from July 1, 2023. Employees have been receiving arrears in installments. The new DA level will benefit all government servants starting January 1, 2024.

