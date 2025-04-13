Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Celebrates 77th Foundation Day with Pride and Heritage

Bhubaneswar marked its 77th foundation day with celebrations including a flag-hoisting ceremony by Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and a parade. Initially founded in 1948 with a population of 16,000, the city has evolved into a smart, vibrant hub, known for cultural heritage and sports, hosting hockey World Cups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy hoisted a flag during a special parade that celebrated Bhubaneswar's 77th foundation day as the state's capital. The event began with floral tributes at the assembly's foundation plaque, followed by a parade featuring 21 contingents, including police and college students marching from Rabindra Mandap to Jayadev Bhawan.

The Vice President of the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee, Pradumnya Mohanty, stated that school students were exempted from the parade due to the intense heat. Initially founded on April 13, 1948, Bhubaneswar, replacing Cuttack as Odisha's capital, was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and has grown to house over 13 lakh residents from an original population of just 16,000.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das highlighted the city's transformation from bullock carts to flights, reinforcing its status as a sports capital hosting multiple hockey World Cups. She emphasized the importance of preserving the city's cultural legacy. Celebrations extend over two days, supplemented by Odia New Year events, with photo exhibitions at Jayadev Bhawan and adornment of city statues enhancing the festivities.

