Left Menu

Rajasthan Police's New Allowances and Travel Benefits Unveiled on Foundation Day

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced increased uniform and mess allowances for Rajasthan Police at the Police Foundation Day event, highlighting police as societal heroes. He introduced free travel for police in state roadways' semi-deluxe buses and a Rs 200-crore modernization fund, promising timely promotions and enhanced public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:18 IST
Rajasthan Police's New Allowances and Travel Benefits Unveiled on Foundation Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced significant changes to benefit Rajasthan Police personnel during the Police Foundation Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Sharma unveiled increases in uniform and mess allowances, underscoring the symbolic importance of the police uniform as more than mere attire.

The chief minister lauded the courage and steadfast commitment of the police force in maintaining public safety and order. He outlined new benefits, including free travel in state roadways' semi-deluxe buses for constables to inspectors, alongside a Rs 200-crore Police Modernization and Infrastructure Fund to boost facility upgrades and capabilities.

Sharma emphasized the critical role of the police in fostering societal trust, announcing initiatives aimed at enhancing their service conditions and career progression. His commitments come as part of a broader effort to strengthen community-police relations and recognize the sacrifices made by officers in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025