Rajasthan Police's New Allowances and Travel Benefits Unveiled on Foundation Day

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced significant changes to benefit Rajasthan Police personnel during the Police Foundation Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Sharma unveiled increases in uniform and mess allowances, underscoring the symbolic importance of the police uniform as more than mere attire.

The chief minister lauded the courage and steadfast commitment of the police force in maintaining public safety and order. He outlined new benefits, including free travel in state roadways' semi-deluxe buses for constables to inspectors, alongside a Rs 200-crore Police Modernization and Infrastructure Fund to boost facility upgrades and capabilities.

Sharma emphasized the critical role of the police in fostering societal trust, announcing initiatives aimed at enhancing their service conditions and career progression. His commitments come as part of a broader effort to strengthen community-police relations and recognize the sacrifices made by officers in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)