Left Menu

FTSE 100 Climbs as Travel Stocks Jump Amid Economic Tensions

The UK's FTSE 100 index rose on Monday due to gains in travel and leisure stocks, like Trainline and EasyJet, despite pressures from falling energy shares linked to lower oil prices. The market awaits the upcoming budget announcement from the new government, contributing to business uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:43 IST
FTSE 100 Climbs as Travel Stocks Jump Amid Economic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index experienced an uptick on Monday morning, driven primarily by substantial gains in travel and leisure shares. Online train ticket seller Trainline surged 10.5% after upgrading its financial guidance, fueling a broader rise in the sector, including boosts for EasyJet and British Airways-owner IAG due to anticipated lower fuel costs.

Despite the positive movement in the travel sector, the FTSE 100's advance was tempered by a dip in energy stocks, influenced by a significant drop in oil prices following geopolitical tensions. Energy giants BP and Shell both fell nearly 1.7%, as Israel's retaliatory actions against Iran did not disrupt Tehran's oil output, leading to a decline in crude prices.

Amidst stock market fluctuations, British business confidence has dipped to its lowest in four months. As the UK anticipates the new government's first budget, concerns about potential tax rises to fund public sector and infrastructure investments weigh heavily on investors' minds, reflecting broader market apprehensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024