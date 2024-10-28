Left Menu

Justice and Support: CM Yogi Assures Action in Custodial Death of Businessman

The family of businessman Mohit Pandey, who died in police custody, met CM Yogi Adityanath for assurances of justice and support. The CM promised financial aid, including Rs 10 lakh, and strict action against the guilty. The government pledged full benefits from schemes amidst a high-level investigation.

Updated: 28-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:10 IST
Justice and Support: CM Yogi Assures Action in Custodial Death of Businessman
Family of Mohit, who died in Police custody, meets CM Yogi (Photo/UP CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The tragic custodial death of businessman Mohit Pandey has prompted his family to seek justice and support from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meeting with the CM on Monday, they received condolences and promises of significant financial assistance, including an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh, housing, and free education for the children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured the grieving relatives that those responsible for Pandey's death would face stringent repercussions. Stressing that no stone would be left unturned, he vowed that all guilty parties would be held accountable. The meeting included Mohit's mother, Tapeshwari Devi, his wife, and children, who departed with a sense of relief after the encounter with the CM.

In a bid to deliver justice, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation, stating that there would be no leniency toward the culprits. The family was supported by Bakshi Ka Talab MLA Yogesh Kumar Shukla and Councilor Shailendra Verma during the meeting. Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced a murder case filed against the accused officers and assured the public of the government's commitment to justice, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

