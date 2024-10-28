Left Menu

Diwali Delights: Score Big on Smartphones with Bajaj Finserv Deals!

With Diwali arriving, Bajaj Finserv offers up to 20% discounts on mobiles, including Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi. Shoppers can benefit from Easy EMIs starting at Rs. 833, zero down payment options, and more, making premium smartphones affordable through Bajaj Finserv's extensive network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, the festive spirit is soaring with shoppers gearing up to indulge in the latest smartphone deals. Bajaj Finserv is rolling out irresistible offers with discounts of up to 20% on premium and mid-range mobiles, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

Shoppers can take advantage of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network between October 15 to November 5 to purchase sought-after devices such as Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and Apple's iPhone 16. Convenient Easy EMIs starting at just Rs. 833 and zero down payment options make owning these feature-rich phones accessible.

Besides competitive pricing, Bajaj Finserv is offering exclusive perks like free delivery on select models, establishing itself as a leader in the financial services sector, catering to a diverse clientele across urban and rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024