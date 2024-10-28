Diwali Delights: Score Big on Smartphones with Bajaj Finserv Deals!

As Diwali approaches, the festive spirit is soaring with shoppers gearing up to indulge in the latest smartphone deals. Bajaj Finserv is rolling out irresistible offers with discounts of up to 20% on premium and mid-range mobiles, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

Shoppers can take advantage of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network between October 15 to November 5 to purchase sought-after devices such as Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and Apple's iPhone 16. Convenient Easy EMIs starting at just Rs. 833 and zero down payment options make owning these feature-rich phones accessible.

Besides competitive pricing, Bajaj Finserv is offering exclusive perks like free delivery on select models, establishing itself as a leader in the financial services sector, catering to a diverse clientele across urban and rural India.

