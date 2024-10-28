Left Menu

Bhutan & IREDA: A Renewable Energy Partnership for Future

IREDA has offered financial assistance to Bhutan for renewable energy projects, emphasizing large hydro and rooftop solar initiatives. The collaboration aims to enhance renewable energy cooperation between India and Bhutan, focusing on competitive debt financing rather than grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has expressed readiness to provide financial support to Bhutan's renewable energy projects. This announcement was made by IREDA's CMD, P K Das, during a roundtable event in Thimphu focused on renewable energy collaboration between India and Bhutan.

Highlighting IREDA's commitment, Das stated that the agency is prepared to finance large hydro power projects in Bhutan to bolster its clean energy initiatives. He emphasized the role of debt financing at competitive rates over grants, marking a strategic shift in supporting these projects.

The event, co-organized by the governments of India and Bhutan, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in renewable energy. Das also pointed out the potential of rooftop solar development alongside Bhutan's existing hydro power capabilities, proposing it as a viable area for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

