Bhutan & IREDA: A Renewable Energy Partnership for Future

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has expressed readiness to provide financial support to Bhutan's renewable energy projects. This announcement was made by IREDA's CMD, P K Das, during a roundtable event in Thimphu focused on renewable energy collaboration between India and Bhutan.

Highlighting IREDA's commitment, Das stated that the agency is prepared to finance large hydro power projects in Bhutan to bolster its clean energy initiatives. He emphasized the role of debt financing at competitive rates over grants, marking a strategic shift in supporting these projects.

The event, co-organized by the governments of India and Bhutan, aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in renewable energy. Das also pointed out the potential of rooftop solar development alongside Bhutan's existing hydro power capabilities, proposing it as a viable area for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)