Left Menu

Business Correspondents Demand Commission Hike to Boost Financial Inclusion

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) is pushing for higher commissions for banking agents to enhance financial inclusion. Despite their crucial role, agent commissions have stagnated, impacting their operations. BCRC is also advocating for penalty reforms and has submitted grievances to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) is advocating for an increase in the commissions offered to agents as part of efforts to drive financial inclusion in India. The council is requesting a 30 basis point hike as current rates have remained stagnant despite rising operational costs.

Introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in 2006, the Business Correspondent model aims to broaden financial access through a network of rural touchpoints. These agents provide essential banking services beyond traditional bank branches, significantly contributing to key government schemes.

As the industry seeks reforms, including penalty reassessment, BCRC's efforts highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining equitable compensation for agents amid growing expectations in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024