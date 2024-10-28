Volkswagen's Revamp: A Crisis in German Industry

Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, is planning a significant overhaul, including the closure of at least three factories in Germany and the layoff of tens of thousands of workers, as confirmed by the company's works council head, Daniela Cavallo, on Monday.

This strategic move comes as Volkswagen grapples with mounting challenges, including high energy prices, labor costs, fierce competition from Asia, declining demand in Europe and China, and a slower-than-anticipated transition to electric vehicles. The decision underscores a potential turning point for Germany's industrial powerhouse.

As unions and the carmaker continue negotiations, Volkswagen's announcement also amplifies calls for action from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, which faces the task of revitalizing an economy on the brink of a second year of contraction. The restructuring proposals are set to be unveiled on Wednesday during the crucial round of wage talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)