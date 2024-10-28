Left Menu

Amazon and HPCL Partner to Drive India's Low Carbon Fuel Revolution

Amazon India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to advance low carbon fuels in India's long-haul transportation sector. This collaboration aims to reduce carbon emissions and supports Amazon's global net-zero goals. Key efforts include testing biofuels, policy advocacy, and developing refuelling infrastructure.

Updated: 28-10-2024 18:19 IST
Amazon India announced on Monday an initial agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to promote low carbon fuels (LCFs) for long-haul transport in the country. The collaboration will pilot the testing of alternative fuels in Amazon's transport vehicles.

This significant partnership aligns with Amazon's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040 and supports India's national goal for 2070. Biofuels are recognized as crucial for India's energy transition, with potential for job creation and economic growth.

The initiative will support policy advocacy and research, and develop fuel hubs using agricultural and industrial waste. Amazon India and HPCL will also engage with government and industry bodies to promote LCFs across regions.

