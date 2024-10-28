NCP-SP Announces Key Contestants Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has released its candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, including Salil Deshmukh. The party targets 83 seats and is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, aiming to address key issues like inflation and unemployment against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has unveiled a new roster of seven candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Notably, Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, will vie for the Katol constituency.
The party's line-up features Prabhakar Gharge contesting from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai, and Vaibhav Patil from Khanapur. With this announcement, NCP-SP has candidates ready for 83 seats. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would form the government, focusing on practical solutions to the public's concerns.
Pawar highlighted the MVA's commitment to tackling issues like inflation, unemployment, and challenges faced by farmers, women, tribals, and the impoverished. He criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for failing to address these critical issues.
Pledging change in Maharashtra, Pawar plans to engage the public on unresolved matters, preparing them for an electoral shift. He further criticized the government's Ladli Behna Yojna as a politically motivated endeavor, stating that voters would not be swayed by last-minute promises.
The Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated for November 20, with the counting across all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the previous 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
People in Maharashtra eager for a political change: Sharad Pawar at MVA press conference in Mumbai.
Administration in Maharashtra demoralised under Mahayuti regime: NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar at MVA press conference in Mumbai.
Political Crossfire in Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Congress, MVA Slams State Government
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Victory, Says CM Shinde