NCP-SP Announces Key Contestants Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has unveiled a new roster of seven candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Notably, Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, will vie for the Katol constituency.

The party's line-up features Prabhakar Gharge contesting from Man, Arunadevi Pisal from Vai, and Vaibhav Patil from Khanapur. With this announcement, NCP-SP has candidates ready for 83 seats. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would form the government, focusing on practical solutions to the public's concerns.

Pawar highlighted the MVA's commitment to tackling issues like inflation, unemployment, and challenges faced by farmers, women, tribals, and the impoverished. He criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance for failing to address these critical issues.

Pledging change in Maharashtra, Pawar plans to engage the public on unresolved matters, preparing them for an electoral shift. He further criticized the government's Ladli Behna Yojna as a politically motivated endeavor, stating that voters would not be swayed by last-minute promises.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated for November 20, with the counting across all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the previous 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44.

(With inputs from agencies.)