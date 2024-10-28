Left Menu

Servotech Power Systems Reports Tremendous Profit Surge, Unveils New Energy Solutions

Servotech Power Systems reported a three-fold rise in net profit for September's quarter, reaching Rs 11.24 crore, due to increased income. The company also launched new solar energy solutions aligning with government schemes to promote sustainable farming and reduce carbon footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:59 IST
Servotech Power Systems Reports Tremendous Profit Surge, Unveils New Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Servotech Power Systems has announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, witnessing a more than three-fold rise to Rs 11.24 crore for the September quarter. This significant growth is attributed to the company's increased income in the same period.

Comparatively, the company's net profit stood at Rs 3.12 crore in the July-September span of the previous fiscal year, as per its exchange filing. Total income also demonstrated robust growth, more than doubling to Rs 200.06 crore from Rs 86.59 crore during the same period last year.

In addition, Servotech Power Systems unveiled an innovative range of solar energy solutions, aiming at the residential and commercial rooftop markets. The array includes solar on-grid inverters and battery energy storage systems, designed to align with governmental renewable energy schemes and support sustainable farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024