Left Menu

Sebi Proposes New Guidelines for Non-Individual Client Contact Details

On Monday, Sebi proposed changes to allow non-individual clients such as HUFs, partnerships, and trusts to use shared contact details under exceptional circumstances, expanding the current rule that applies only to individual clients within a family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:04 IST
Sebi Proposes New Guidelines for Non-Individual Client Contact Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to simplify the compliance process, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new guidelines allowing non-individual clients to share contact information. This initiative aims to extend the existing rule, which currently permits only individual clients from the same family to utilize the same mobile number or email address under specific conditions.

The change would encompass Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), partnerships, trusts, and corporates, enabling them to use shared contact details under exceptional circumstances, provided a written request is submitted. This proposal follows feedback from the Brokers' Industry Standards Forum.

Sebi has opened the floor to public commentary on the proposal until November 18. If approved, the new guidelines are anticipated to streamline compliance processes, offering significant flexibility to non-individual entities operating within the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024