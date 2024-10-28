Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Reports Strong Growth in Q3 Profits

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, under the banner of Aditya Birla Capital, has revealed a significant 36% increase in net profit for the third quarter ending September 2024, rising to Rs 242.4 crore. This marks a notable improvement from the Rs 178.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In its recent stock exchange filing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC further detailed a 27% surge in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 424.2 crore during the July-September 2024 period, compared to Rs 335 crore from the same timeframe last year.

The company's assets under management have also increased substantially by 23%, now totaling Rs 3.83 lakh crore as of the end of September 2024, demonstrating strong fiscal health and robust growth in the asset management sector.

