Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Reports Strong Growth in Q3 Profits
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a part of Aditya Birla Capital, announced a 36% year-on-year increase in net profits, reaching Rs 242.4 crore for Q3 2024. The company also recorded a 27% rise in revenue from operations and a 23% growth in assets under management.
- Country:
- India
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, under the banner of Aditya Birla Capital, has revealed a significant 36% increase in net profit for the third quarter ending September 2024, rising to Rs 242.4 crore. This marks a notable improvement from the Rs 178.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
In its recent stock exchange filing, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC further detailed a 27% surge in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 424.2 crore during the July-September 2024 period, compared to Rs 335 crore from the same timeframe last year.
The company's assets under management have also increased substantially by 23%, now totaling Rs 3.83 lakh crore as of the end of September 2024, demonstrating strong fiscal health and robust growth in the asset management sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)