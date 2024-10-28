Left Menu

FSIB Nominates Ashok Chandra for PNB's Top Position

FSIB has recommended Ashok Chandra, the Executive Director of Canara Bank, for the role of Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank. Chandra is set to succeed Atul Kumar Goel, retiring in December. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by PM Modi, will make the final decision.

Updated: 28-10-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:38 IST
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has nominated Ashok Chandra for the role of Managing Director and CEO at Punjab National Bank (PNB), announced on Monday.

Currently serving as the Executive Director at Canara Bank, Chandra is poised to succeed Atul Kumar Goel, who is set to retire in December. FSIB, which functions as the headhunter for directors at state-owned financial institutions, selected Chandra after interviewing 16 candidates.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make the final decision based on FSIB's recommendation. The FSIB is led by Bhanu Pratap Sharma with members including ex-industry leaders and banking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

