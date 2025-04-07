Left Menu

Trade Wars Looming: CEO Jamie Dimon's Dire Warning

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of potential long-term negative outcomes from trade wars, after meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary to discuss tariffs. Dimon and other corporate leaders are concerned about potential recessions, rising inflation, and damaged economic relationships as tariffs are implemented.

Updated: 07-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:10 IST
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has issued a stark warning about the potential long-term ramifications of trade wars, following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the newly announced tariffs.

The Financial Services Forum, an industry lobby group, hosted the meeting to discuss President Donald Trump's trade strategies. Prominent investors, including billionaire Bill Ackman, echoed these concerns, highlighting risks such as an 'economic nuclear winter.'

Dimon's annual letter to shareholders underlined worries about the U.S. economy's stability, predicting rising inflation and slowed growth due to tariffs. Dimon, a key figure in corporate America, emphasized the urgent need for resolution to prevent lasting economic damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

