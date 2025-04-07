Trade Wars Looming: CEO Jamie Dimon's Dire Warning

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has issued a stark warning about the potential long-term ramifications of trade wars, following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the newly announced tariffs.

The Financial Services Forum, an industry lobby group, hosted the meeting to discuss President Donald Trump's trade strategies. Prominent investors, including billionaire Bill Ackman, echoed these concerns, highlighting risks such as an 'economic nuclear winter.'

Dimon's annual letter to shareholders underlined worries about the U.S. economy's stability, predicting rising inflation and slowed growth due to tariffs. Dimon, a key figure in corporate America, emphasized the urgent need for resolution to prevent lasting economic damage.

