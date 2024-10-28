Israel's Strategic Air Strikes Shift Regional Power Balance

In a significant development, Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared on Monday that the country has gained a strategic advantage over Iran following a series of air strikes over the weekend.

Gallant, addressing air force leaders, stated that the precision strikes on Iranian radar and air defense systems have created substantial vulnerabilities, allowing Israel the upper hand for potential future confrontations.

The attacks have also impaired Iran's production capabilities, altering the regional balance of power by substantially weakening both Iran's offensive and defensive military capabilities.

