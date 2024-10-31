Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Fall Amid Foreign Outflows

The Indian equity markets experienced another day of decline as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registered losses on Thursday. This slide was attributed to significant downturns in IT stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows, reflecting broader market trends.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 553.12 points, a decline of 0.69%, closing at 79,389.06. Throughout the day, it further plummeted to 79,287.93 by 654.25 points. The NSE Nifty also saw a fall of 135.50 points, which is 0.56%, ending at 24,205.35.

Amidst these declines, major contributors to losses included Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services. However, Larsen & Toubro reported a profit rise, boosting its stock by over 6%. Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of quarterly earnings reports and global economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)