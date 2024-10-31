Left Menu

Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Fall Amid Foreign Outflows

The Indian securities markets saw declines on Thursday as Sensex and Nifty indices dropped due to sustained losses in IT stocks and foreign investor outflows. While certain stocks like Larsen & Toubro gained, the broader market exhibited weakness. Global market volatility and weak earnings have contributed to investors' caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:49 IST
The Indian equity markets experienced another day of decline as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registered losses on Thursday. This slide was attributed to significant downturns in IT stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows, reflecting broader market trends.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 553.12 points, a decline of 0.69%, closing at 79,389.06. Throughout the day, it further plummeted to 79,287.93 by 654.25 points. The NSE Nifty also saw a fall of 135.50 points, which is 0.56%, ending at 24,205.35.

Amidst these declines, major contributors to losses included Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services. However, Larsen & Toubro reported a profit rise, boosting its stock by over 6%. Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of quarterly earnings reports and global economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

