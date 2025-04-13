Left Menu

Injury Setback: Alejandro Balde's Absence Challenges Barcelona's Winning Streak

Barcelona's left back, Alejandro Balde, has suffered a left hamstring injury prior to crucial games for the LaLiga leaders. Scheduled for recovery in three weeks, Balde's injury imposes a challenge as the club faces Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona's promising left back Alejandro Balde has encountered an untimely injury to his left hamstring, confirmed by the club on Sunday. This injury arises at a pivotal moment for LaLiga leaders as they gear up for a series of important matches.

Balde, who left the field during Barcelona's narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes, is now expected to be sidelined for about three weeks, according to local media sources. The 21-year-old's absence could impact the team's dynamics as they prepare for the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund following their impressive 4-0 home triumph.

Furthermore, Barcelona faces a highly anticipated showdown against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. Balde, with 43 appearances this season, has been a crucial player, contributing one goal and 10 assists. Barcelona currently stands atop LaLiga with a seven-point advantage over Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

