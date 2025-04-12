Space Ventures Face Cuts as Webb Telescope Observes Cosmic Demise
U.S. federal budget cuts have begun to impact space startups, with a reported 12.5% funding reduction, according to Seraphim Space. Meanwhile, James Webb Telescope has provided new insights into a planet's destruction caused by its orbit eroding and it plunging into a star.
Space startups are grappling with financial instability due to newly implemented federal budget cuts. According to Seraphim Space, funding has dropped by 12.5% in the first quarter, impacting these ventures.
Reports claim that under the leadership of Elon Musk and the Trump administration, essential contracts have been delayed or canceled to control government expenditure.
In astronomical developments, the James Webb Space Telescope has shed light on a cosmic phenomenon where a planet was observed plunging into its star. This event, initially thought to be caused by a star expanding into a red giant, is now understood to be due to the planet's degrading orbit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
