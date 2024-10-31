Unity and Heritage Honored in Arunachal Pradesh

In a significant observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the state of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the virtual unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the inauguration of the Major Bob Khating Museum of Valour by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Tawang. The event featured the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), who also flagged off the Unity Run to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The Governor administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to a large gathering, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh has always been an integral part of India, with profound contributions from Sardar Patel and Major Bob Khating. Highlighting their pivotal roles, he paid tribute to Patel, whose life symbolizes transformative change through perseverance, and commended Major Khating's impact on the region's history for fostering unity and integrity.

Praising the legacy of Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, Governor Parnaik spoke of Patel's inspiration in instilling ethics, courage, and resilience among youth. The newly inaugurated museum stands testament to Major Khating's enduring influence in India's northeastern narrative, serving as a beacon for youth to embody leadership and patriotism. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and key dignitaries echoed these sentiments, celebrating the contributions that safeguard the nation's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)