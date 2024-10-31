Left Menu

Unity and Heritage Honored in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with the unveiling of Sardar Patel's statue and Major Khating's Museum. Governor Parnaik emphasized Patel's vision for India's unity, highlighting his relevance in today's leadership. The event underscored national contributions in preserving India's sovereignty and inspired youth through values of integrity and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:25 IST
Unity and Heritage Honored in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the state of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the virtual unveiling of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the inauguration of the Major Bob Khating Museum of Valour by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Tawang. The event featured the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), who also flagged off the Unity Run to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The Governor administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to a large gathering, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh has always been an integral part of India, with profound contributions from Sardar Patel and Major Bob Khating. Highlighting their pivotal roles, he paid tribute to Patel, whose life symbolizes transformative change through perseverance, and commended Major Khating's impact on the region's history for fostering unity and integrity.

Praising the legacy of Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, Governor Parnaik spoke of Patel's inspiration in instilling ethics, courage, and resilience among youth. The newly inaugurated museum stands testament to Major Khating's enduring influence in India's northeastern narrative, serving as a beacon for youth to embody leadership and patriotism. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and key dignitaries echoed these sentiments, celebrating the contributions that safeguard the nation's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024