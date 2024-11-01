Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Push for Seamless Paddy Procurement to Aid Farmers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials to streamline the paddy procurement process and prevent hurdles for farmers. Targets are set based on estimated production with the procurement running through February 2025. The minimum support price is Rs 2,300 per quintal with a target of 45 lakh metric tonnes for 2024-25.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged officials on Friday to ensure a seamless paddy procurement process for farmers and to monitor closely for any irregularities. The directives came during a review meeting with the Food and Consumer Protection Department at his official residence, according to officials present.

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement affirming the government's dedication to bolstering farmers. Kumar instructed the setting of district-wise procurement targets aligned with estimated paddy production, ensuring an efficient procurement cycle. The paddy procurement phase began on November 1 and is slated to continue until February 15, 2025.

In the meeting, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary N. Saravana Kumar outlined the minimum support price for paddy, pegged at Rs 2,300 per quintal, with a procurement target of 45 lakh metric tonnes for the 2024-25 Kharif marketing year. Currently, Bihar is equipped with 360 parboiled rice mills, stated an official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

