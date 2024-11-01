Nitish Kumar's Push for Seamless Paddy Procurement to Aid Farmers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged officials on Friday to ensure a seamless paddy procurement process for farmers and to monitor closely for any irregularities. The directives came during a review meeting with the Food and Consumer Protection Department at his official residence, according to officials present.

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement affirming the government's dedication to bolstering farmers. Kumar instructed the setting of district-wise procurement targets aligned with estimated paddy production, ensuring an efficient procurement cycle. The paddy procurement phase began on November 1 and is slated to continue until February 15, 2025.

In the meeting, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary N. Saravana Kumar outlined the minimum support price for paddy, pegged at Rs 2,300 per quintal, with a procurement target of 45 lakh metric tonnes for the 2024-25 Kharif marketing year. Currently, Bihar is equipped with 360 parboiled rice mills, stated an official.

