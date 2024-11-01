Left Menu

Fake Gun Prank on Satara Highway Leads to Arrests

Two men were arrested in Pune for wielding a fake gun, causing panic on Satara Highway. The incident involved reckless driving and public intimidation. Police apprehended the individuals after a viral video exposed their actions, with charges filed under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:22 IST
Fake Gun Prank on Satara Highway Leads to Arrests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident on Satara Highway in Pune, two men were arrested for causing public alarm after brandishing a fake gun while recklessly driving. The duo, painters Akshay Gaikwad and Sunil Shinde, faced swift legal action following the viral spread of a video capturing their dangerous antics.

The incident unraveled between Vadgaon Bridge and Warje Bridge, where the two men, riding together, displayed erratic behavior that endangered fellow commuters. The Sinhagad police swiftly intervened, registering cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, Bombay Police Act, and other pertinent legislation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam informed that the weapon in question was a replica, commonly used during Diwali celebrations. However, the actions of Gaikwad and Shinde, including the threatening display of the fake gun, instigated fear and panic among the public, leading to the duo's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024