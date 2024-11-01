Fake Gun Prank on Satara Highway Leads to Arrests

In a startling incident on Satara Highway in Pune, two men were arrested for causing public alarm after brandishing a fake gun while recklessly driving. The duo, painters Akshay Gaikwad and Sunil Shinde, faced swift legal action following the viral spread of a video capturing their dangerous antics.

The incident unraveled between Vadgaon Bridge and Warje Bridge, where the two men, riding together, displayed erratic behavior that endangered fellow commuters. The Sinhagad police swiftly intervened, registering cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, Bombay Police Act, and other pertinent legislation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam informed that the weapon in question was a replica, commonly used during Diwali celebrations. However, the actions of Gaikwad and Shinde, including the threatening display of the fake gun, instigated fear and panic among the public, leading to the duo's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)