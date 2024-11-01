Left Menu

Ukraine's Mortar Shell Boom Faces Explosive Shortage Challenge

Ukraine has significantly increased production of mortar shells amid Russia's invasion, but faces constraints due to a global explosives shortage. Herman Smetanin, a key Ukrainian defense official, highlights challenges in scaling arms production due to supply chain issues and high demand for explosive materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:38 IST
Ukraine's Mortar Shell Boom Faces Explosive Shortage Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has significantly ramped up production of mortar shells since Russia's invasion, increasing from zero to millions annually. However, the country's efforts to expand its weapons industry are being hindered by a global shortage of explosives, Ukraine's strategic industries minister, Herman Smetanin, informed Reuters.

Smetanin, appointed in September, emphasized the progress in artillery and mortar production but acknowledged the limitations they face. Despite the capability boost, the reliance on incoming explosives limits further production increases. This bottleneck comes as Ukraine seeks to reduce dependence on Western military aid while combating Russian forces.

The minister, who advanced swiftly within Ukroboronprom, stressed the need for more ammunition to match Russia's production, which heavily benefits from Cold War-era facilities. Ukraine aims to enhance its domestic missile production, though global supply chain issues pose additional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024