Ukraine has significantly ramped up production of mortar shells since Russia's invasion, increasing from zero to millions annually. However, the country's efforts to expand its weapons industry are being hindered by a global shortage of explosives, Ukraine's strategic industries minister, Herman Smetanin, informed Reuters.

Smetanin, appointed in September, emphasized the progress in artillery and mortar production but acknowledged the limitations they face. Despite the capability boost, the reliance on incoming explosives limits further production increases. This bottleneck comes as Ukraine seeks to reduce dependence on Western military aid while combating Russian forces.

The minister, who advanced swiftly within Ukroboronprom, stressed the need for more ammunition to match Russia's production, which heavily benefits from Cold War-era facilities. Ukraine aims to enhance its domestic missile production, though global supply chain issues pose additional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)