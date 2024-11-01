Inferno in Raghubarpura: Delhi Faces Fire Surge During Diwali

A sudden blaze erupted in a residential building in Raghubarpura on Friday evening, triggering an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service. A total of 12 fire tenders were dispatched to manage the situation, which is now under control, according to ADO Yashwant Singh Meena.

Initial reports indicated that the fire began on the second and third floors of the building, complicating firefighting efforts due to storage in the affected areas. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the incident forms part of a worrying trend of increased fire-related emergencies this Diwali.

The Delhi Fire Service experienced an unprecedented surge in calls, reaching a peak since 2012. Over Diwali night, emergency calls skyrocketed to 310, a sharp rise from the previous year's 195. Fire Services Director Atul Garg highlighted the significant volume of calls received, a testament to the city's heightened fire risks during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)