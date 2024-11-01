Record Special Trains Rolled Out for Festive Season by Indian Railways
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a record 7,435 special trains are operating to accommodate passengers during the festive season. An additional 150 trains will be scheduled if required. Over 51 lakh passengers have utilized these services, with special arrangements for the post-festival return traffic.
- Country:
- India
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Friday that the Indian Railways has deployed a record 7,435 special trains to facilitate passenger movement during the festive season. While overseeing operations at the New Delhi railway station, Vaishnaw mentioned the possibility of running an additional 150 trains if necessary.
To date, over 51 lakh passengers have benefited from these train services, as detailed by the Minister. With the conclusion of festivities, the Railways is prepared to handle increased commuter traffic. Vaishnaw highlighted the arrangements, noting the establishment of a large holding area and systematic measures for efficient passenger flow.
Efforts are focused on ensuring safe travel for those returning home for Chhath Puja. Executive Director Dilip Kumar stated that more than 160 trains ran on Thursday, with plans to operate over 170 trains the following day. Enhanced provisions include deployments of GRP and RPF personnel for crowd management and Rail Sewaks to assist passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Varanasi is witnessing 'festival of development' today ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath puja: PM Modi.
Western Railway Boosts Services for Diwali and Chhath Puja
Indian Railways Boosts Services for Chhath Puja Travelers
Delhi Declares Chhath Puja Holiday on November 7
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Chhath Puja Celebration