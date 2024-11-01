Record Special Trains Rolled Out for Festive Season by Indian Railways

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Friday that the Indian Railways has deployed a record 7,435 special trains to facilitate passenger movement during the festive season. While overseeing operations at the New Delhi railway station, Vaishnaw mentioned the possibility of running an additional 150 trains if necessary.

To date, over 51 lakh passengers have benefited from these train services, as detailed by the Minister. With the conclusion of festivities, the Railways is prepared to handle increased commuter traffic. Vaishnaw highlighted the arrangements, noting the establishment of a large holding area and systematic measures for efficient passenger flow.

Efforts are focused on ensuring safe travel for those returning home for Chhath Puja. Executive Director Dilip Kumar stated that more than 160 trains ran on Thursday, with plans to operate over 170 trains the following day. Enhanced provisions include deployments of GRP and RPF personnel for crowd management and Rail Sewaks to assist passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)