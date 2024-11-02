Amazon Surge Boosts Global Markets Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Global stock indexes recorded gains on Friday, largely propelled by Amazon.com's impressive earnings report, which surpassed expectations and sparked a 6.2% surge in share prices. This uplift tempered the impact of Apple shares' 1.2% decline after the company's modest growth outlook.

Investors found reassurance in Amazon's predicted strong performance for the upcoming holiday season, alongside a steady U.S. unemployment rate of 4.1%, even amid a weak jobs report affected by industrial actions and hurricanes. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose by 2.5 basis points to 4.309%, anticipating potential interest rate cuts at future Federal Reserve meetings.

Attention shifts toward a tight U.S. presidential election and escalating Middle Eastern tensions. Meanwhile, global markets saw boosts, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices closing higher, while oil prices climbed on geopolitical concerns involving Iran and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)