Massive Blaze Erupts at Mumbai Scrap Shop

A significant fire broke out at a scrap shop in Mumbai's Andheri East, producing thick black smoke. Emergency services are actively working to control the blaze. The cause is still unknown as authorities continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:35 IST
Visual from site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a large fire ignited at a scrap shop in Maharashtra's Andheri East, Mumbai, early on Saturday morning, according to local police.

The incident took place in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, with visuals depicting massive plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

Authorities are striving to extinguish the flames that have engulfed a vast section of the scrap shop. The fire's origin remains uncertain, and further information is anticipated as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

