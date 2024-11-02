Vistara Flight Bound for Amritsar Diverted to Chandigarh

A Vistara flight en route from Mumbai to Amritsar faced an unexpected change in its course on Saturday morning, owing to inclement weather conditions at its destination.

In response, the flight, numbered UK695, was diverted to Chandigarh, where it is expected to land at 9:00 AM. Vistara made the announcement via its official handle on social media platform X, advising passengers to await further updates regarding their journey.

The situation, still evolving, awaits additional information from the airline and relevant authorities as travelers adapt to the disruption caused by nature's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)