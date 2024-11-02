Left Menu

Vistara Flight Bound for Amritsar Diverted to Chandigarh

A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Amritsar was redirected to Chandigarh due to adverse weather at Amritsar airport. The official social media statement confirmed the diversion and anticipated arrival time.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:39 IST
Vistara Flight Bound for Amritsar Diverted to Chandigarh
Representative Image (Photo/X @airvistara). Image Credit: ANI
A Vistara flight en route from Mumbai to Amritsar faced an unexpected change in its course on Saturday morning, owing to inclement weather conditions at its destination.

In response, the flight, numbered UK695, was diverted to Chandigarh, where it is expected to land at 9:00 AM. Vistara made the announcement via its official handle on social media platform X, advising passengers to await further updates regarding their journey.

The situation, still evolving, awaits additional information from the airline and relevant authorities as travelers adapt to the disruption caused by nature's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

