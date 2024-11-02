Left Menu

Mumbai Police Rushes to Extradite Anmol Bishnoi From US

Mumbai Police Crime Branch starts extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, linked to organized crime and wanted in Salman Khan shooting case. A red corner notice is issued, and an Rs 10 lakh reward announced by NIA. The extradition awaits essential documents for formal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:11 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. (Photo: NIA). Image Credit: ANI
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has initiated the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, the sibling of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the United States. Anmol is a wanted suspect in the firing incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence. A senior Mumbai Police official, on Saturday, confirmed that the extradition process is already in motion after a non-bailable warrant was issued for Anmol's arrest by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, alongside a red corner notice to locate him internationally.

Authorities are currently awaiting certain court documents to finalize the necessary procedures, after which a formal proposal will be submitted to the central government for further action, clarified Mumbai Police officials. The red corner notice functions as a formal request by a member state of Interpol to trace and detain a wanted individual.

In addition to the warrant, the police need certified copies of relevant court documents to formalize the extradition process. The special MCOCA court gave its nod to the Crime Branch application on October 16, and the police are expected to procure the documents shortly. Subsequently, an application has been forwarded to the Central Government for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition, officials added.

Furthermore, on October 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Anmol's apprehension. He faces charges in two NIA cases lodged in 2022 and is also wanted in relation to the shooting outside Salman Khan's house earlier this year. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of Anmol Bishnoi's location to step forward.

Anmol is suspected to be involved in various criminal activities and is considered a significant organized crime figure. The NIA has intensified its pursuit and is appealing to the public for any information that might lead to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

