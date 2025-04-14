UK Sanctions Target Foxtrot Network: Crackdown on Organized Crime

The British government has expanded its sanctions list, adding the Foxtrot Network and individual Rawa Majid under its Iran sanctions regime. The update is part of a broader effort to combat organized crime in collaboration with international partners.

The sanctions include asset freezes and disqualifications, underscoring the UK's commitment to addressing criminal activities facilitated or supported by foreign actors, particularly those tied to Iran.

This action aligns with a recent move by the United States to impose sanctions on the same targets, identifying Foxtrot as a criminal network operating out of Sweden and led by fugitive Rawa Majid.

(With inputs from agencies.)