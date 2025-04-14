Left Menu

UK Sanctions Target Foxtrot Network: Crackdown on Organized Crime

The UK government sanctioned the Foxtrot Network and individual Rawa Majid, citing their involvement in organized crime backed by Iran. This follows similar U.S. sanctions against the group, which has been identified as a Sweden-based criminal gang with Majid as its leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government has expanded its sanctions list, adding the Foxtrot Network and individual Rawa Majid under its Iran sanctions regime. The update is part of a broader effort to combat organized crime in collaboration with international partners.

The sanctions include asset freezes and disqualifications, underscoring the UK's commitment to addressing criminal activities facilitated or supported by foreign actors, particularly those tied to Iran.

This action aligns with a recent move by the United States to impose sanctions on the same targets, identifying Foxtrot as a criminal network operating out of Sweden and led by fugitive Rawa Majid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

