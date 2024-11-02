Madhya Pradesh CM Celebrates Govardhan Puja with a Commitment to Cultural Heritage

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked Govardhan Puja with celebrations at his residence in Bhopal, showcasing his commitment to cultural traditions and extending warm wishes to the state's residents. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all on Govardhan Puja," Yadav expressed.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of cow worship in Indian culture by feeding a cow at a local Gaushala. He stated, "Our festivals reveal the mysteries of life. India identifies with its cattle, and our sages have always stressed cow worship. The state is actively working to protect cattle."

Yadav, quoting the Vedas, called the cow "the mother of the world." His visit to Tilkeshwar Gau-Seva Sadan was part of Govardhan Puja festivities, emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage in festival celebrations.

Participating in events organized by the Grain and Oilseeds Merchants Association, Yadav noted the spiritual significance of Ujjain, "This holy land enjoys God's special grace. Festivals like Diwali inspire courage and progress."

Announcing infrastructure plans, Yadav revealed a Gaushala with a 5,000-cow capacity will be constructed in Ujjain. The Tilkeshwar Mahadev temple will be renovated alongside local Gaushala development, reinforcing the area's cultural importance.

Further infrastructural developments include a new bridge near Veer Durgadas Chhatri and road expansions around notable landmarks, paving the way for enhanced connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)