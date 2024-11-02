Left Menu

Condemnation Follows Cowardly Budgam Terror Attack Amid Festivities

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta condemned the Budgam terror attack as cowardly. Security forces intensified operations following the attack on non-locals and separate encounters in Srinagar and Akhnoor. Gupta highlighted ongoing challenges posed by local supporters of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:17 IST
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta condemned the Budgam terror attack, labeling it a cowardly act that marred a festive occasion. Gupta stressed the urgent need to identify those behind such attacks, citing external influences and local support as key challenges.

The incident occurred in Mazhama, Budgam district, where terrorists targeted two non-locals. The victims, whose conditions are reportedly stable, were swiftly moved to a hospital. Security forces quickly locked down the area in a bid to capture the perpetrators, said official sources.

Saturday also saw an encounter between security forces and suspected terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area. The Kashmir Zone Police reported an exchange of gunfire following a cordon and search operation. Meanwhile, past incidents continue to haunt the region, including the neutralization of three terrorists in Akhnoor and the tragic killing of workers on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

