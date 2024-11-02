Condemnation Follows Cowardly Budgam Terror Attack Amid Festivities

In a strong rebuke, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta condemned the Budgam terror attack, labeling it a cowardly act that marred a festive occasion. Gupta stressed the urgent need to identify those behind such attacks, citing external influences and local support as key challenges.

The incident occurred in Mazhama, Budgam district, where terrorists targeted two non-locals. The victims, whose conditions are reportedly stable, were swiftly moved to a hospital. Security forces quickly locked down the area in a bid to capture the perpetrators, said official sources.

Saturday also saw an encounter between security forces and suspected terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area. The Kashmir Zone Police reported an exchange of gunfire following a cordon and search operation. Meanwhile, past incidents continue to haunt the region, including the neutralization of three terrorists in Akhnoor and the tragic killing of workers on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)