Rajnath Singh Asserts No Security Lapse Amid Rising Terror Incidents in J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has labeled the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as 'unfortunate' but insists there has been no security lapse. He emphasized that security forces are actively responding to these threats and that the number of attacks has decreased compared to previous times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:21 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has addressed the recent surge of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, categorizing them as 'unfortunate' events. During a press briefing in Kanpur, Singh dismissed any notions of security lapses, affirming the effectiveness of the current measures in place. He highlighted the proactive stances of the security forces in countering the threats posed by terrorists.

Singh reassured the public, stating, 'This is not an issue of security lapses. Compared to earlier times, attacks have been reduced.' He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts would eventually eradicate terror activities in the region, facilitating rapid development in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh underscored the bravery of the security forces, noting that several terrorists have been killed in recent operations.

In recent developments, security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar's Khanyar area. A similar confrontation unfolded in Bandipora district, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region. In a separate incident, two non-locals were injured in an attack in Budgam district, prompting security forces to intensify search operations. Earlier this month, a high-profile operation neutralized three terrorists in Akhnoor after an attack on an Army convoy. These events underscore the persistent threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

