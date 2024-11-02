Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi Criticizes BJP for Alleged Chhath Puja Obstruction

Delhi's CM Atishi accused BJP of obstructing Chhath Puja celebrations, citing DDA's closure of Ghaats in Greater Kailash. Despite DM's permission for the festival, Purvanchal community access remains blocked. In response, Atishi declared November 7 as a public holiday, emphasizing the festival's importance for Delhi residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:20 IST
Delhi CM Atishi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of engaging in "cheap politics" by allegedly preventing the Purvanchal community from celebrating Chhath Puja. According to Atishi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has kept the gates closed at the Chhath Ghaat in Greater Kailash, restricting access to worshippers.

This development has sparked outrage among the Purvanchal community, who pointed out that the district magistrate had already granted permission for the festivities. In a video shared by Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, community members urged collective action to persuade the government to open the gates.

In light of the controversy, Atishi announced a public holiday on November 7 to allow residents to celebrate Chhath Puja. The decision comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena's request to declare a full holiday, emphasizing the cultural significance of the festival, especially the third day when offerings are made to the setting sun.

(With inputs from agencies.)

