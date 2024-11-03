Pawan Kalyan Launches 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade' to Uphold Sanatana Dharma

In a significant move, Janasena Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced the creation of the 'Narasimha Varahi Brigade.' This new wing within his party is focused on safeguarding Sanatana Dharma, following his belief in the faith while advocating respect across all religions. The announcement coincided with the opening of the 'Deepam-2' scheme in Jagannadhapuram village, which provides free cooking gas cylinders.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated the government's commitment to women's safety, promising strict action against those who threaten or harass women. He openly criticized the behavior of YSRCP members, who, despite a limited victory, continue to spread falsehoods and disrespect women on social media. The Deputy Chief Minister has promised zero tolerance towards such misconduct.

Highlighting ongoing welfare initiatives, Kalyan detailed the distribution plan for the 'Deepam-2' project, allocating Rs. 13,425 crore over five years to support 1,08,39,286 beneficiaries annually. He also shared his plans for developing the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, emphasizing a proposed budget of over Rs. 4 crore for its expansion and protective measures. An inquiry into past unauthorized excavations nearby has been ordered, underscoring the government's dedication to cultural and religious preservation.

