Bhai Dooj: A Celebration of Sibling Bonds and Blessings

On Sunday, devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj gathered at the Yamuna river to celebrate Bhai Dooj, a festival symbolizing the cherished bond between siblings. Local resident Mamta shared, 'Today on Bhai Dooj, we took a holy dip and prayed for our brother's long life.' The festival features sisters applying a 'Tika' to their brother's forehead, praying for his well-being, and exchanging gifts to reinforce sibling ties.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated under various names across India, including Bhau Bij in North India, Bhai Tika in Maharashtra, and Bhai Phonta in Bengal, is marked with deep cultural significance. In the southern states like Karnataka and Telangana, it's observed as Yama Dwitiya, rooted in the mythology of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Yamraj.

The festival's cultural importance extends beyond rituals, imbued with historical mentions in Hindu scriptures. While reminiscent of Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj distinguishes itself by omitting the threading of a Rakhi, focusing instead on the application of the tilak and other rituals. Tales, like those of Lord Krishna and Yamraj, enshrine its festive origins, highlighting the timeless love between brothers and sisters.

