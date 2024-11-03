New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Asian Buddhist Summit to Promote Unity

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation, is set to host the inaugural Asian Buddhist Summit in New Delhi on November 5-6, 2024. This significant gathering will explore the theme 'Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia.'

The Hon'ble President of India is expected to grace the summit as the Chief Guest. The event aims to unite Sangha leaders, scholars, and experts from diverse Buddhist traditions to foster dialogue, increase understanding, and address modern-day challenges faced by the Buddhist community.

The summit embodies India's Act East Policy, focusing on holistic development rooted in spiritual principles. Among the thematic discussions are Buddhist art, architecture, and heritage, the dissemination of Buddha Dhamma, the role of holy Buddhist relics, its significance in scientific research, and the relevance of Buddhist literature in the 21st century.

