Call for Dialogue Amid India-Canada Tensions

Ram Singh of the SGPC urges dialogue between India's and Canada's leaders amidst strained relations, highlighting the impact on Punjabis living in Canada. Tensions rose after allegations linked India's government to a Khalistani activist's death, prompting India's protest over the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:53 IST
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Ram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, Ram Singh, a representative of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, urged the leaders of both nations to engage in dialogue to resolve issues. Singh pointed out the significant Punjabi presence in Canada, often referred to as 'mini Punjab', emphasizing the strong historical ties and mutual interests at stake.

The diplomatic rift intensified following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks in Parliament, suggesting India's involvement in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected these allegations, calling them 'absurd and baseless', and submitted a formal protest against Canada, particularly over accusations involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that India had issued a diplomatic note to the Canadian High Commission, firmly challenging the charges and condemning references made by Deputy Minister David Morrison regarding India's role. The MEA expressed India's disappointment over the allegations, which risk further straining bilateral ties.

