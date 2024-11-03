Maharashtra Cotton Farmers Demand Ban on Imports Amid Price Concerns

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole has called on the central government to impose a ban on cotton imports, citing adverse effects on local farmers.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patole detailed how the state's substantial cotton production and inventory have not protected farmers from falling market prices.

The Congress leader criticized the import of 22 lakh bales of cotton, which could further depress domestic prices, urging purchases at the MSP and highlighting the impact of unfavorable weather and policies on the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)