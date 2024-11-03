Delhi Traffic Cops Targeted in Brazen Hit-and-Run Incident

An alarming incident unfolded in Delhi as an unidentified driver targeted two traffic police officers in a reckless hit-and-run. The confrontation escalated when the driver attempted to flee, dragging the officers and violating multiple traffic laws. A serious charge of attempted murder has been filed against the suspect.

The incident occurred near a red light at Ber Sarai, Kishan Garh, and was quickly escalated to a case of high-priority by the Delhi Police. FIR No. 290/2024 has been registered, listing charges that include attempted murder and obstruction of official duty, underscoring the grievous nature of the offences.

Efforts to track down the suspect, linked to vehicle number DL-9C-BC-7528, continue as forensic experts analyse the scene. The vehicle is registered to Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Traffic officers, SI Hari Ram, and his team were prompt in their response, ensuring the injured officers received necessary medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)