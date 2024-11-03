Left Menu

Sacred Doors Close for Winter: Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham

Yamunotri and Kedarnath temples closed for winter on Bhai Dooj, drawing thousands of devotees. Yamunotri's Bhoga idol of Yamuna ji moved to Kharsali village, while Kedarnath saw traditional rituals and music. Devotees participated in ceremonial closures, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:54 IST
Sacred Doors Close for Winter: Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham
Yamunotri Dham in Uttarakhand closes for winter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the winter season descends, the revered Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams have officially closed their doors, marking the end of the pilgrimage season. On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, a large gathering of devotees congregated at Yamunotri to witness the ceremonial closing, as the Bhoga idol of Yamuna ji was reverently transported to Kharsali village.

The ritual closure at Yamunotri was led by Bhai Shanidev Sameshwar Maharaj, with special worship and the traditional Abhishek taking place at the temple until its doors were shut at precisely 12.05 pm. Meanwhile, Kedarnath witnessed an equally grand ceremonious closure, complete with Vedic rituals, the chanting of sacred mantras, and a musical homage by the Indian Army band.

The closing ceremony, attended by over 15,000 devotees, was a captivating sight as the Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar was carried out in a vibrant procession. Decorated elaborately with flowers from Diwali, the temple closure was conducted in the presence of distinguished members of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, marking a seasonal pause in spiritual journeys to these hallowed destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

