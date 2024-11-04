Left Menu

New RBI Deputy Governor: Applications Open as Patra's Term Concludes

The Finance Ministry is seeking applications for the RBI Deputy Governor role, replacing Michael Debabrata Patra. Kandidaten should have 25 years of relevant experience and be under 60 years old by January 15, 2025. The appointed individual will serve a three-year term with the possibility of reappointment.

Updated: 04-11-2024 12:01 IST
  • India

The Finance Ministry has opened the application process for the position of RBI Deputy Governor, as Michael Debabrata Patra's term approaches its end on January 14, 2025.

The role, focused on monetary policy, is reserved for economists. Candidates must have 25 years of experience in public administration or finance and be under 60 by January 15, 2025.

Appointees will serve a three-year term with a monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh and may be reappointed. Applications are due by November 30, 2024.



