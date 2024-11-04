Left Menu

Concerns Rise Following Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

An attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, raises significant concerns over security and religious intolerance. The incident, linked to consular camp disruptions, has prompted condemnation from Indian authorities and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It's part of a troubling pattern noted in recent years.

International Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, has sparked serious concerns among Indian authorities and the local community. The incident, which took place outside a consular camp organized in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, has been criticized for the lack of police preparedness, allowing rioters to act unchecked.

In response to the event, the Indian High Commission in Canada voiced its disappointment over the violent disruption, emphasizing that future events will depend on the security measures implemented by local authorities. Similar disruptions were reported at consular camps in Vancouver and Surrey, highlighting a growing trend of religious intolerance.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence, reiterating the importance of religious freedom in the country. Despite the disruptions, over 1000 life certifications were successfully issued to Indian and Canadian applicants, marking a continued effort to serve the community amid challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

