TTD Chairman Challenges Owaisi's Waqf Board Comparison

TTD Chairman BR Naidu strongly criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statements about the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, labeling them as baseless. Naidu questioned the comparison between the Hindu temple and the Waqf board, while Owaisi raised concerns over non-Muslim inclusion in the Waqf Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:15 IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman BR Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stern rebuttal, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu on Monday dismissed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks involving the TTD and the Waqf Board, asserting that the latter functions chiefly as a real estate entity. Naidu queried the rationale behind Owaisi's analogy between a sacred Hindu temple and the Waqf Board.

Speaking to ANI, Naidu condemned Owaisi's statement as unwarranted, emphasizing that demands for ensuring that only Hindus occupy roles within Tirumala have persisted over years, driven by the tenets of Sanatana Dharma. He stated that the TTD's approach would be deliberated in the upcoming board meeting, aiming to address religious specificity in temple employment.

Owaisi's comments arose amid critiques of the Modi government's proposed Waqf amendment, which suggests the obligatory involvement of two non-Muslim members within the central Waqf Council. Owaisi questioned the inconsistency, pointing out the exclusively Hindu composition of the TTD board, and demanding fairness in religious administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

