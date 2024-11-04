European Markets Hold Steady Amid Tech Losses and Election Watch

On Monday, European shares opened flat, as a mixed start saw losses in tech stocks neutralized by gains in resources-linked shares. Investors' attention remains focused on the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, an event anticipated to have significant ramifications on the market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held steady at 510.73 points at 0809 GMT, despite technology stocks being among the worst performers. A notable drop came from STMicroelectronics, which slipped 1.9% following a downgrade by Morgan Stanley from 'equal weight' to 'underweight'.

In contrast, basic resources saw a rise of 0.5% buoyed by escalating base metal prices, while energy stocks also edged up as crude oil prices increased due to OPEC+'s decision to delay output expansion. Attention remains sharply focused on the U.S. election verdict, with no clear frontrunner between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)