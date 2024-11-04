By-Elections Across Major States Postponed Amid Festive Season Concerns

The Election Commission of India has rescheduled the by-elections for key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Punjab, moving them from the original date of November 13 to November 20. This decision follows requests from major political parties including the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), who voiced concerns about potential low voter turnout due to festival commitments.

Concerns were raised by the Congress in Kerala as a considerable portion of the electorate in the 56-Palakkad Assembly Constituency is expected to participate in the 'Kalpathi Rastholsavam' festival during the original polling dates. Similarly, BJP, BSP, and RLD pointed out that in Uttar Pradesh, residents often travel days ahead for the Kartik Purnima celebrations.

In Punjab, the Congress emphasized the observance of the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, with an Akhand Path scheduled from November 13, prompting the request to accommodate religious and festive activities. Historically, the Election Commission has adapted poll dates for significant festivities, including in the Punjab State Elections 2022 and Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. The rescheduled elections will maintain the original counting and completion dates of November 23 and 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)